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8th Pay Commission: Employee unions urge higher basic pay, fitment factor

Central employee unions and associations focused their memoranda submissions for a higher fitment factor, a substantial increase in the minimum basic pay, multiple reports said.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: Employee unions urge higher basic pay, fitment factor
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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