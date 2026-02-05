8th Pay Commission February 2026 Update: MoS Finance Says Commission will make its recommendations within...

New Delhi: As lakhs of central government employees are expecting a salary hike based on recommendations of 8th Pay Commission, employees are concerned about when the 8th CPC benefits will be provided to them. In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, the government said that the constitution of the 8th CPC has already been notified and it will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

8th Pay Commission recommendations timeline

On February 3, 2026, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded in writing to Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali Khan's question about whether the 8th CPC has started functioning on a regular basis. It was informed that the government has already notified the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and its Terms of Reference (ToR) vide Resolution dated 03.11.2025. As per Resolution, the Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, it was told.

The MoS Finance also said that the 8th CPC has been mandated to make its recommendations on salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the central government employees.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the ToR for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.

According to an official note issued last year, "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026."

No distinction among pensioners based on retirement date

Another concern was whether Finance Bill 2025 authorised the central government to establish among pensioners on the basis of date of retirement and a distinction may also be made amongst pensioners based on accepted recommendations of Central Pay Commissions. The government categorically stated that no such categories are being created among pensioners.

The government said that the pensions of all central government employees are determined under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the Extraordinary Pension Rules, 2023. The government said that the Pay Commission is an expert body that recommends pay scales and pensions for various categories. These recommendations are implemented through instructions without any discrimination.