8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Explained — What It Is and Why It Matters For Your Salary Hike

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, earlier this year, approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission, as announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The commission will review and revise the salaries of central government employees, and one of the most talked-about elements in this process is the fitment factor.

Understanding the fitment factor

The fitment factor is a crucial multiplier applied to the basic pay to determine new salaries, pensions, and allowances for government employees. It is fixed after taking into account factors like inflation, employee welfare, and the government’s fiscal capacity.

In the 7th Pay Commission (implemented in 2016), the fitment factor was set at 2.57. This didn’t mean pay packets were multiplied by 2.57; instead, the basic pay was recalculated using this number, which set the minimum salary at Rs 18,000. Since the dearness allowance (DA) is reset to zero with each new pay commission, the actual salary jump at that time worked out to about 14.3 percent

Breakdown of a government employee’s salary

A typical salary structure for a central government employee is made up of:

Basic Pay – around 51.5 percent of the total

Dearness Allowance (DA) – about 30.9 percent

House Rent Allowance (HRA) – roughly 15.4 percent

Transport Allowance – close to 2.2 percent

What to expect in the 8th Pay Commission

Market estimates, including one from Kotak Institutional Equities, suggest that the 8th Pay Commission may propose a fitment factor of around 1.8, which could translate into an average salary increase of about 13 percent for central government employees.