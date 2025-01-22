8th Pay Commission Gets Cabinet Approval: When Will Central Government Employees Get Revised Salaries? Check Expected Date

New Delhi: 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 January 2026 approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission which will result in revision of salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government's decision to constitute the eighth pay commission will boost consumption and improve the quality of life.

He wrote on X, "We are all proud of the efforts of all Government employees, who work to build a Viksit Bharat. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption."

8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Get Revised Salaries? Check Expected Date

The 8th pay commission is expected to be implemented from 1 January 2026. Based on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission, it is expected that the revised salaries will be counted form 1 January 2026 onwards. Pay credit is expected to begin soon after and arrears of 1 January 2026 salaries. This is based on the past parlance. Since the last pay hike came into effect from January 1, 2016, the next salary should be revised from January 1, 2026 as the hike in salary of Central government staff takes place after 10 years.

8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary Hike

The 8th Pay Commission, when implemented, will potentially increase salaries of Central government employees by 25-30 per cent and pensions proportionately, news agency IANS quoting industry experts has mentioned. For the 8th Pay Commission, a fitment factor between 2.6 and 2.85 is speculated, potentially increasing salaries by 25-30 per cent and pensions proportionately," IANS quoting Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital wrote. The basic minimum is expected to rise beyond Rs 40,000, along with perks, allowances and performance pay.

7th Pay Commission Recommendation: Minimum/Maximum Pay Hike

The 7th Pay Commission had raised the Minimum pay to Rs 18,000 per month, maximum pay to Rs 2,50,000 per month. 7th Pay Commission also recommended a new pay matrix instead of grade pay system Focused on allowances and work-life balance. It included Over 10 million Beneficiaries (including pensioners)