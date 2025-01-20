8th Pay Commission Gets Govt; Will Govt Also Release 18-Months DA, DR Arrears For Central Govt Employees Now?

New Delhi: Following the cabinet approval for the formation of 8th Pay Commission latest update, the demand for payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) that had been frozen from January 2020 to June 2021, has yet again gained steam.

Gopal Mishra, Secretary, NC JCM, had in a letter to the Ministry of Finance dated January urged for the releasing of 18 months arrears of Dearness Allowance/Release which was frozen during the COVID-19 Pandemic period.

"We have been demanding to the Government that in accordance with the judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and also considering the fact that the economic conditions of the country is in a satisfactory level, the 18 months DA / DR arrears due to the Central Government Employees and Pensioners which was frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic period may please be paid back to the employees and Pensioners," he wrote.

"The decision to freeze three instalments of Dearness Allowance(DA)/Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government employees/pensioners due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021 was taken in the context of COVID-19, which caused economic disruption, so as to ease pressure on government finances. As the adverse financial impact of pandemic in 2020 and the financing of welfare measures taken by the government had a fiscal spill over beyond FY 2020-21, arrears of DA/DR which mostly pertain to the difficult FY of 2020-21 are not considered feasible," MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Ministry of Finance had informed the Rajya Sabha.

"However, an amount of Rs 34402.32 crores had been saved and utilized to tide over the economic impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on account of freezing three installments of Dearnesss Allownace and Dearness Relief payable to Central Government employees and pensioners,” he had added.