8th Pay Commission: Govenrment Finally Speaks On Implementation, Minister Says.....

New Delhi: It’s been over six months since the government announced the 8th Pay Commission, but there’s still no official notification or committee in place. Central government employees and pensioners are anxious to know when their salaries and pensions will get revised.

What’s the latest?

On July 21, 2025, the Finance Ministry finally addressed questions in Parliament. Members of Parliament asked why the commission, announced back in January, hasn’t started any work yet. The reply from the government: they have decided to set up the commission but are still gathering feedback from important departments like Defence, Home Affairs, and Personnel & Training, as well as from the states. Until this is done and the main rules (Terms of Reference) are finalised, the official notification and committee appointments won’t happen.

So why is there a delay?

The finance ministry still hasn’t finished drafting the Terms of Reference (ToR)—essentially the rulebook that the pay commission will follow. This is a key step before choosing a chairperson or members. Only after the ToR is ready will the government formally notify the pay panel. Sources say the process is taking more time due to administrative and procedural reasons. The earliest the commission could be fully set up is by the end of 2025.

Why does the 8th Pay Commission matter?

The last pay commission was in 2016 and normally a new one comes every ten years. The 8th Pay Commission will decide new salary and pension structures for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Many people are waiting for this because inflation is rising, and the cost of living is higher than ever. The commission could mean a significant pay increase (some reports suggest a 13–34% hike), new pension rules, and a review of the minimum wage. For pensioners, changes in how Dearness Allowance (DA) is calculated could directly affect monthly payouts.

Why are government employees and pensioners so eager?

There hasn’t been a pay revision for almost a decade, and many feel their salaries aren’t keeping up with prices. People are hoping the 8th Pay Commission will help them manage better in today’s world. But with no notification yet and no set timeline, there’s growing restlessness and frustration among employees and pensioners waiting for things to move forward.