8th Pay Commission: Govt Gives Official Estimated Number Of Central Govt Employees, Pensioners That Would Benefit

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has been constituted by the Government for revision of salaries and pensions of Central Government employees.

The Minister of Finance was questioned regarding approximate number of Central Government employees and pensioners at the 7th CPC level likely to be benefitted by the 8th CPC leading to consumption boost and the economic growth across the country.

Responding to the question, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that The approximate number of Central Government civilian employees and pensioners/family pensioners is 36.57 lakh (as on 01.03.2025) and 33.91 lakh (as on 31 .12.2024) respectively. Defence Personnel and Pensioners will also be benefitted.

Question was also asked regarding details along with the terms of reference of the Commission and the time fixed for submission of its report to the Government. FM said that it will be decided in due course of time.

Another clarification was sought on whether the implementation of the recommendations of the 8th CPC is likely to increase the financial burden on Government.

Responding to it, FM Sitharaman said, The financial implication of the recommendations of the 8th Central Pay Commission will be known, once the recommendations are made by the 8th Central Pay Commission and accepted by the Government.

lnputs on Terms of Reference (ToR) have been sought from major stakeholders including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from States. lmpact of 8th CPC can be assessed only once the recommendations are made by 8th CPC and are accepted by the Government, she added.