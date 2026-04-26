8th Pay Commission: Group C Level 1 employee lost Rs 25,000 during COVID-19 DA freeze

New Delhi: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in 2020, the central government made a decision that received little public attention but affected millions of people directly.

It froze Dearness Allowance for all central government employees and pensioners for eighteen months. No increases. No revisions. DA stayed exactly where it was while prices continued to rise around the people receiving it.

A detailed breakdown now circulating among government employee groups shows exactly what that freeze cost a single Group C, Level 1 employee over those eighteen months. The number is Rs 25,224. For one person, at the lowest rungs of central government employment. And that figure does not include what pensioners lost, or what employees at higher pay levels absorbed.

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One Central Govt Group C Level 1 employee lost around ₹25,000 during COVID due to the 18-month DA freeze. Multiply this by lakhs of employees—it becomes a massive, silent contribution to the nation. This should be considered while deciding the #8thPayCommission fitment factor. pic.twitter.com/ClzdYxwIyM — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) April 26, 2026

What the data actually shows

The breakdown covers three periods across the freeze window.

In January 2020, a Group C Level 1 employee had a basic pay of Rs 18,000. Their Dearness Allowance at that point stood at Rs 720 per month — four percent of basic pay. Their Transport Allowance was Rs 900, and the DA applicable on that transport allowance came to Rs 27 per month. This continued unchanged for six months through the first half of 2020.

The July 2020 DA revision — which should have taken effect automatically based on Consumer Price Index movements — was frozen. Under normal circumstances, DA would have been revised upward. Instead it stayed at Rs 720. The same employee who should have received a higher allowance continued receiving Rs 720 for another six months.

By January 2021, the basic pay had moved to Rs 18,500 — the annual increment applied as normal — but DA was still frozen at the old rate. The January 2021 revision, which again should have triggered an increase, did not happen.

DA in this period was Rs 2,035 per month when it was eventually unfrozen, but the months during which it remained frozen meant that the employee never received the difference for those periods.

Across the entire eighteen-month window, the total DA that was withheld from this single employee added up to Rs 24,090. The DA on transport allowance that was also withheld came to Rs 1,134. Combined, the grand total of what one Group C Level 1 employee did not receive because of the freeze was Rs 25,224.

The frozen period and what it meant

The government froze DA in three instalments — January 2020, July 2020, and January 2021. These three revisions were all held back, effectively pausing the inflation-protection mechanism that DA is specifically designed to provide. The three frozen instalments were eventually merged and paid going forward from July 2021, but the arrears for the period of the freeze were never paid out.

This distinction is important. The frozen DA was not delayed — it was cancelled for the period in question. Employees did not receive the withheld amounts as a lump sum later. They simply did not receive them. What was frozen stayed frozen.

The government's stated reason was fiscal pressure caused by the pandemic. Revenue had collapsed, expenditure on health and relief had surged, and the government needed to conserve resources. Freezing DA across the central government workforce was one of the tools used to reduce the immediate fiscal burden.

What it adds up to across the workforce

The Rs 25,224 figure applies to one employee at the lowest pay level. The central government employs roughly 48 lakh people across Group C and other categories. If even a portion of those employees experienced similar losses — and the DA freeze applied uniformly, meaning everyone was affected — the aggregate amount that employees collectively did not receive runs into thousands of crores of rupees.

This was not a voluntary contribution. It was not a bond purchase or a tax payment. It was an automatic reduction in the real value of compensation during a period when the cost of living did not pause to match. Employees continued reporting to work — many of them in essential services that kept running through the pandemic — while absorbing this reduction quietly and without formal acknowledgement.

Why this matters for the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultation phase, gathering inputs from employee groups, pensioner associations, and individual stakeholders before it drafts recommendations on salary structures, allowances, and pension benefits for central government employees.

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Employee organisations and individual workers submitting memoranda to the Commission have begun raising the DA freeze as a factor that should be considered when the fitment factor is determined. The fitment factor is the multiplier applied to existing basic pay to arrive at revised pay under the new structure — it was 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission. Several groups are seeking a higher figure of 3.0 or above for the 8th Commission.

The argument being made is straightforward. The DA freeze represented a real and uncompensated financial loss absorbed by government employees during an extraordinarily difficult period. That sacrifice was never formally recognised, compensated, or factored into any subsequent pay adjustment.

If the 8th Pay Commission is being asked to determine fair and adequate compensation going forward, the argument is that the starting point should acknowledge where employees actually stand — including what they gave up — rather than treating the pre-Commission salary as a neutral baseline.

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Whether the Commission accepts this framing is a separate question. But the data makes the underlying point with unusual clarity. A single entry-level employee, working through a national crisis, silently contributed Rs 25,224 in foregone allowances to the national fiscal effort. The Commission now has the opportunity to decide whether that contribution deserves to be reflected in what comes next.

The submission window is still open

For central government employees and pensioners who want to formally place their views before the 8th Pay Commission, the deadline for online memorandum submission through the Commission's official website remains open until April 30, 2026. Inputs submitted now will form part of the record that Commission members draw on when drafting their recommendations.