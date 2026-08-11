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8th Pay Commission has not submitted report yet, says Govt

The effective date for the 8th Pay Commission recommendations has not been announced by the government.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
8th Pay Commission has not submitted report yet, says Govt

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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