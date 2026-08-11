8th Pay Commission has not submitted report yet, says Govt

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the government, the Parliament was informed on Monday. The commission chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted by the government on November 3, 2025. It had been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations. It may also submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised earlier.
The effective date for the 8th Pay Commission recommendations has not been announced by the government.
The government said there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners stood at around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025, excluding defence pensioners.
The Terms of Reference require the commission to examine matters relating to pay revision, allowances, pension, family pension, and service conditions.
The commission is currently holding regional meetings with employee unions, service associations, and pensioner organisations.
The 8th Pay Commission’s Delhi consultations concluded on Monday, marking another important stage in its exercise to gather views from Central government employees, pensioners, unions and other stakeholders. These meetings were attended by unions and associations registered in Delhi.
Several other organisations, including the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have, over the past few months, submitted their own demands covering important aspects such as salary revisions, pensions, allowances and service conditions.
The 8th Pay Commission will take into account the views and grievances of all such prominent unions before finalising its recommendations and tentatively sending them to the Central government by May-June 2027.
Here are the major demands raised by the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA). The association previously presented a comprehensive memorandum to the commission in Hyderabad. Among its key demands was a revision of minimum pay to Rs 52,600, along with different fitment factors for different pay levels
The IRTSA has proposed a minimum pay of Rs 52,600, calculated using a 2.92 fitment factor. It has been argued that the calculation should reflect modern household expenses, including internet charges, bottled drinking water, and medical insurance. The union has also proposed a 5 per cent annual increment and changes in the career structure of technical supervisors. The main objective of these demands is to improve the livelihoods of the serving employees and their immediate families.
The commission is scheduled to visit Chennai on September 7-8, Puducherry on September 9, and Chandigarh on September 16-18, followed by Jaipur on August 31-September 1. With several rounds of discussions still ahead, there is no final decision yet on the fitment factor, minimum pay or other major salary-related demands. The final recommendations will be issued only after the commission completes its consultation process and submits its report to the government.
Earlier, every ministry and department was asked to upload detailed information about its employees, pay structure, allowances, vacancies, and financial implications through the commission's online portal. The commission will use this information to estimate how much a salary revision could cost the government and what changes may be required in the existing pay structure.
The deadline for submitting this information had already been extended from June 30 to July 31 after several departments sought more time. The extension has now ended, officially closing this phase of the exercise.
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