Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040671https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/8th-pay-commission-implementation-soon-key-meeting-in-delhi-from-april-28-to-april-30-3040671.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission implementation soon? Key meeting in Delhi from April 28 to April 30
8TH PAY COMMISSION APRIL IMPLEMENTATION

8th Pay Commission implementation soon? Key meeting in Delhi from April 28 to April 30

The 8th Central Pay Commission is holding stakeholder meetings in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, 2026. They'll discuss salary structures, pension benefits, and service issues with employee unions and associations. There's huge demand for meeting slots.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

8th Pay Commission implementation soon? Key meeting in Delhi from April 28 to April 30 File Photo

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission is holding stakeholder meetings in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, 2026. They'll discuss salary structures, pension benefits, and service issues with employee unions and associations. There's huge demand for meeting slots.

In an official notice (No. 25/2/2026-App/8CPC), the Commission said they've gotten tons of requests to meet. They'll try to fit in as many unions and associations as possible during these dates. But with a tight schedule, they can't accept every request.

Also Read:Rs 5,000 monthly pension: Can income tax payer enroll in Atal Pension Yojana? Explained

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The notice also said consultations won't stop at Delhi. "The Commission shall be holding more meetings at Delhi and at various other States/UT in due course in coming months, which shall be updated on the website of the Commission."

For people outside Delhi-NCR, the Commission asked them to wait for the next round. "Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their State/UT or nearby State/UT at that stage."

Also Read: DA revised to 60%, Govt issues circular on arrears; 'basic pay' in revised pay structure means...

These meetings are a key part of how the Pay Commission works. They collect input from unions, associations, and other stakeholders before making recommendations on pay, allowances, and working conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission said consultations will keep going in phases over the next months, across many states and Union Territories. This ensures more people can join in before the final recommendations come out.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Assembly Election
Women outvote men to smash all-time records in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
MEA Randhir Jaiswal
India slams Trump's 'Hellhole' remark and birthright citizenship rant
mobility
DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance
West Bengal Election 2026
DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted West Bengal’s voting surge
mobility
Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes
Indian wedding video
Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH
cm bhagwant mann
Punjab-Finland education tie-up: CM Bhagwant Mann on teacher training
Ramayana
Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana
cheapest countries to visit
World's 'cheapest' nations to travel from India: Check which are visa-free
body scrub
Best Body Scrub Options For Smooth And Glowing Skin On Amazon