8th Pay Commission implementation soon? Key meeting in Delhi from April 28 to April 30

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission is holding stakeholder meetings in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, 2026. They'll discuss salary structures, pension benefits, and service issues with employee unions and associations. There's huge demand for meeting slots.

In an official notice (No. 25/2/2026-App/8CPC), the Commission said they've gotten tons of requests to meet. They'll try to fit in as many unions and associations as possible during these dates. But with a tight schedule, they can't accept every request.

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The notice also said consultations won't stop at Delhi. "The Commission shall be holding more meetings at Delhi and at various other States/UT in due course in coming months, which shall be updated on the website of the Commission."

For people outside Delhi-NCR, the Commission asked them to wait for the next round. "Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their State/UT or nearby State/UT at that stage."

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These meetings are a key part of how the Pay Commission works. They collect input from unions, associations, and other stakeholders before making recommendations on pay, allowances, and working conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission said consultations will keep going in phases over the next months, across many states and Union Territories. This ensures more people can join in before the final recommendations come out.