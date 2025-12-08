Advertisement
8TH PAY COMMISSION UPDATE

8th Pay Commission Numbers Out: Govt Lists 1.19 Crore Total Beneficiaries, Including 50 Lakh Staff And 69 Lakh Retirees

According to official data shared in Parliament, the next pay revision cycle will impact 50.14 lakh serving central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners, taking the total beneficiary pool to nearly 1.2 crore individuals.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has revealed fresh details on the scale of beneficiaries who will come under the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC). According to official data shared in Parliament, the next pay revision cycle will impact 50.14 lakh serving central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners, taking the total beneficiary pool to nearly 1.2 crore individuals.

The update was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to questions on the Commission’s progress, timeline, and financial implications. Several MPs sought clarity on whether the Terms of Reference (ToR) have been finalised, when the new pay structure might be implemented, and if funds will be earmarked for the 2026–27 Union Budget.

The government confirmed that the 8th Pay Commission has already been constituted, and its ToR were notified on November 3, 2025. The Commission is mandated to examine and recommend a revised pay matrix, allowances, pension structures and other benefits for central government employees and retirees.

Once operational, the Commission is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its formation. This means the final report may arrive sometime in 2027, although the implementation date will be decided later by the government.

The Ministry did not comment on speculation regarding interim relief or a merger of basic pay with dearness allowance. However, it stated that budgetary provisions will be made as required once the recommendations are finalised and approved.

For now, the update offers clarity on the sheer scale of those awaiting reforms under the 8th CPC. With over a crore individuals dependent on the outcome, expectations around salary revisions, pension adjustments and potential financial impact remain high as the Commission continues its work.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

