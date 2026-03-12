8th Pay Commission official website now open for memorandum submission -- Check how to post suggestions, last date April 30

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission official website now open for memorandum submission. Government had invited representations from all stakeholders to post their suggestions related to 8th Pay Commission. The last date to post your submissions is 30 April 2026.

The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.



8th Pay Commission: Where to post suggestions?

The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal innovateindia.mygov.in and 8cpc.gov.in.

The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission.



8th Pay Commission: How to post suggestions?



The commission has been given 18 months from that date to submit its report. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.

The Commission is still working and a decision on implementation is pending. Revised pay will start only after the Union Cabinet approves the recommendations. In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016.

The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.