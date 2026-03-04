8th Pay Commission: Proposal seeks medical allowance hike from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 in non-CGHS areas

New Delhi: As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gain momentum, employee unions have put forward several key demands related to salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners. Among the most significant proposals is a sharp increase in the Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) for those living in areas not covered under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Currently, the Fixed Medical Allowance stands at Rs 1,000 per month, but employee organisations have suggested raising it dramatically to Rs 20,000 per month for employees and pensioners residing in non-CGHS regions. The demand has been included in discussions as part of the broader recommendations being prepared for the 8th Pay Commission.

Unions argue that the present allowance is far too low to meet rising healthcare costs. With medical inflation increasing sharply in recent years, pensioners and employees—particularly those in rural or remote areas without CGHS facilities—often struggle to cover basic medical expenses. Increasing the allowance, they say, would provide much-needed financial relief.

The proposal emerged during meetings of employee representatives who are drafting a unified charter of demands for the new pay panel. Besides the medical allowance hike, several other issues have been raised, including the fitment factor for salary revision, higher annual increments, improvements in retirement benefits, and changes to leave and travel allowances.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to review the pay structure and benefits of around one crore central government employees and pensioners. While these proposals are still under discussion and no final decision has been taken yet, employees are hopeful that the commission will address long-standing concerns related to salaries, pensions, and healthcare support.

For now, all eyes are on the commission’s recommendations and the government’s response, which will determine whether demands such as the Rs 20,000 medical allowance become a reality.