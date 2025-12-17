Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Retired Govt Employees Not To Get DA, Retirement Benefits? Check Fact Behind Viral Claim
PIB FACT CHECK

8th Pay Commission: Retired Govt Employees Not To Get DA, Retirement Benefits? Check Fact Behind Viral Claim

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted social media claims that the central government has withdrawn post-retirement perks such as DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: Retired Govt Employees Not To Get DA, Retirement Benefits? Check Fact Behind Viral Claim

New Delhi: A viral WhatsApp message is doing the rounds that claimed that the government has passed the Finance Act 2025 which will eliminate post-retirement benefits for retired government employees. The fake news caused confusion and aroused fear among pensioners who thought that their post-retirement benefits would be withdrawn.

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted social media claims that the central government has withdrawn post-retirement perks such as DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees. It stated that the government has not announced any such changes for the retired employees and urged people to verify information before trusting and sharing.

Govt clarification on fake news

On an X post, PIB said that the government refuted the social media claims that it has discontinued post-retirement perks for employees. "Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025. A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025. The claim is #FAKE!," PIB Fact Check said on X. 

Earlier Rule 37 created confusion

The agency referenced Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, which has been amended to provide that if an absorbed public sector undertaking employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited. However, this does not apply to other retirees nor does it change any current practice for calculating pensions.

"Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 has been amended to state that if an absorbed PSU employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited," the message said.

The message included a Call to Action and urged government employees to remain vigilant and take collective action to safeguard their rights.

