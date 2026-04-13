8th Pay Commission: Rs 1.8 lakh salary for consultant’s role; check eligibility and last date to apply

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates in several roles of consultants post. These jobs are being offered on contractual basis, full time and part time.

8th Pay Commission in an office memorandum (OM) dated April 10, 2026, said, "Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period for providing high-end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission. Consultants would not be engaged for routine day-to-day work. The engagement of consultants shall be on a full-time basis or part-time basis. Full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason."

8th Pay Commission consultant’s job: Last date to apply

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This is on open-ended circular i.e. this process will continue till the vacancy is filled up. Any amendment/corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission.

The Consultant shall be required to carry out/ assist in one or more of the following:

-- Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc. for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR

-- Review of existing emolument structure

-- Gather and study data from reports, databases, and surveys to identify trends on pay, emoluments, demographics etc'

-- Legal research on matters related to the remit of the Commission

-- Coordinate with various Ministries, Departments of Government of India in collation /collection of information/data

-- Assist in specialized studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required

-- Assist on review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms

-- Organize and interpret data collected to create reports and presentations

-- Assist in analysis of memorandum/ representations/ responses on matters related to mandate of the Commission.

-- Assistance in estimation of Fiscal impact

-- Perform any other related tasks based on the Commission's mandate.

8th Pay Commission consultant’s job: Eligibility

The Consultants are classified into three (3) Categories. The age limit (The cut-off date would be lst April, 2026.), experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category is given in the table below:-

1. Consultant (Sr. Consultant)

Relevant experience in years: 10

Upper age limit: 45

Maximum Strength: 5



2. Consultant

Relevant experience in years: 6

Upper age limit: 40

Maximum Strength: 5



3. Consultant (young professional)

Relevant experience in years: 4

Upper age limit: 32

Maximum Strength: 10

8th Pay Commission consultant’s job: Pay scale

Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission. The consultants will not be granted any increase in remuneration while considering their extension. The monthly working days of the full-time Consultants same as regular Government employees working in the Commission. However, the consultant can offer to be in the Commission on part-time basis for 12 working days or 6 working days in a month. The remuneration in such cases shall be as under:



1. Consultant (Sr. Consultant)

FULL-TIME: 1,80,000/ -

PART TIME (12 days a month): 90,000/-

PART-TIME (6 days a month): 45,000/-

2. Consultant

FULL-TIME: l,20,000/-

PART TIME (12 days a month): 60,000/-

PART-TIME (6 days a month): 30,000/



3. Consultant (young professional)

FULL-TIME: 90,000/-

PART TIME (12 days a month): 45,000/-

PART-TIME (6 days a month): 22,500/-

No other facilities such as DA, accommodation, residential phone/ conveyance/ transport, foreign travel, personal staff, medical reimbursement, CGHS facilities etc. would be admissible to the Consultants.