8th Pay Commission: Salaries likely from 2027, But arrears will cover January 2026 onwards- Reports

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission is one of the most awaited salary revisions for central government employees and pensioners, but revised salaries are unlikely to come immediately. According to a report by India Today, government employees may have to wait until 2027 for the actual implementation, even though the new pay structure is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The 8th Pay Commission was approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2025 and formally notified later. Like previous pay commissions, it has been given around 18 months to study salary structures, allowances, pensions, and submit recommendations to the government.

This means the final report may be ready around mid-2027. Only after that will the government review and approve the recommendations before revised salaries are officially implemented.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the effective date is likely to remain January 1, 2026. This means if implementation happens later, employees and pensioners may receive arrears for the delayed period.

Also Read: CGHS rules 2026: Govt clarifies on male govt employee's eligibility to choose either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members

The biggest focus remains the fitment factor, which is used to calculate revised basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which raised the minimum basic salary to Rs 18,000.

Now, employee unions are demanding a fitment factor of 3.68 to 3.83, which could increase the minimum basic pay significantly, with some estimates suggesting it may rise to around Rs 51,000 to Rs 69,000 depending on the final formula. However, no final number has been approved yet.

7th CPC Fitment Factor=2.57

8th CPC Demand=3.68 to 3.83

Apart from salary hikes, the commission will also review dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance, and pension revisions for retired employees.

Pensioners who retired on or before December 31, 2025 are also expected to benefit if the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are approved.

The government has also started consultations and stakeholder feedback through the MyGov portal, where employees, pensioners, defence personnel, and recognised unions can submit suggestions on pay revision and service conditions.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: 50% of final salary plus Dearness Allowance, check points on memorandum backing NPS subscribers

For now, the key point is clear: while the 8th Pay Commission may apply from January 2026 on paper, the actual salary hike may take much longer, and most employees may have to wait until 2027 for revised pay and arrears.