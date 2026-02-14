8th pay commission scam alert: Govt warns employees about dangerous whatsApp fraud

New Delhi: As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gain momentum, a new cyber fraud has come to light. It targets Central government employees and pensioners. Scammers are taking advantage of the buzz around possible salary revisions by circulating fake messages on WhatsApp, luring people into a well-planned trap. The alert was issued by Cyber Dost, the cyber awareness arm of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has warned citizens to stay cautious about this emerging threat.

New Trick Targeting Govt Employees

The fraud which is now being widely called the “Salary Calculator” scam, is targeting government employees by promising updated salary estimates under the proposed 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). With millions of employees and pensioners eagerly waiting for clarity on possible pay revisions, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the uncertainty and excitement, using it as a bait to trick unsuspecting victims.

How The Fraud Operates

Cybersecurity officials say the scam follows a clear and calculated pattern. Victims first receive a WhatsApp message claiming they can check their revised salary under the 8th Pay Commission. The message usually contains an attachment often an APK file named something like “8th CPC Salary Calculator” or “Salary Revision Tool” designed to look genuine and trustworthy.

However, once the file is downloaded and installed, it gives cybercriminals remote access to the user’s phone. This allows the malicious app to access personal data, steal banking details, read SMS messages and OTPs, and even carry out unauthorised financial transactions without the victim’s knowledge.

Victims Lose Money After Installing Fake App

In several reported cases, victims have allegedly lost their savings after installing the fraudulent application. Cyber agencies have stressed that the Government of India never sends APK files through WhatsApp or any messaging platform. Downloading apps from unknown sources bypasses built-in security protections and exposes devices to malware. Once installed, such malicious software can quietly run in the background, collecting sensitive personal and financial data without the user even realising it.

Cyber experts say scams tend to rise during major government announcements, financial reforms, or policy changes. With growing public interest in the 8th Pay Commission, cybercriminals are using the buzz to exploit people’s trust and create a sense of urgency. Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert as investigations into the scam continue.