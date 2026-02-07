8th Pay commission survey 2026: Website live, Last date March 16— Link inside

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission has taken its first big step forward by launching its official website, https://8cpc.gov.in/, and inviting suggestions from key stakeholders. Ministries, government departments, central government employees, pensioners and other concerned groups can now share their views as the process gathers pace. Soon after the website went live, the Commission also rolled out a structured questionnaire on the MyGov portal to collect detailed feedback and inputs.

8th CPC Invites Public Feedback Through Questionnaire

In a statement published on its official website, the 8th Central Pay Commission explained that it is seeking detailed feedback from a wide range of stakeholders to better understand key concerns and expectations.

“The 8th Central Pay Commission solicits views/opinions/inputs for being better informed. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal. Responses are invited from ministries, departments, state/UTs, employees of the government, employees of Union Territories, judicial officers, officers/employees of courts, members of regulatory bodies, associations or unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals.”

Deadline Announced for Submitting Feedback

Those who wish to share their views with the 8th Central Pay Commission should take note of the timeline. The Commission has set Monday, March 16, 2026, as the last date to submit responses to its questionnaire.

It has also made it clear that submissions must be made only through the MyGov portal. “All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper-based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the commission,” the message states.

Timeline of the 8th Pay Commission Formation

The government first announced the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January 2025. However, it was formally notified later through a Ministry of Finance notification dated November 3, 2025.

At the same time, the government approved the Terms of Reference for the Commission and gave it 18 months to submit its recommendations on revising salaries, pensions and other allowances. The Commission has since been allotted office space in the national capital and has now launched its official website, marking the start of its formal consultation process.

Who Is Eligible to Share Feedback?

The 8th Central Pay Commission has opened the questionnaire to a broad group of stakeholders. Those who can participate include central government employees, Union Territory employees, judicial officers and court staff, as well as members and employees of regulatory bodies. Associations or unions representing serving and retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and other interested individuals can also submit their views.

To encourage wider participation, the questionnaire has been made available in both English and Hindi. The government has clarified that responses will be accepted only through the MyGov platform.

Will the 8th CPC Be Implemented from January 1, 2026?

Questions have already been raised about when the 8th Central Pay Commission’s recommendations will actually come into effect and whether arrears will be paid from January 1, 2026. In December 2025, four Members of Parliament sought clarity on the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Responding on behalf of the Finance Ministry, Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The date for implementing the 8th Central Pay Commission will be decided by the government. The government will make appropriate provisions of funds for implementing the accepted recommendations of 8th CPC.”

However, no specific implementation date has been announced so far.