/8th Pay Commission two-day stakeholder consultations begins in Kolkata; THESE issues are likely to be discussed

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission begins its two-day stakeholder consultations in Kolkata today. These meetings will run for two days and conclude on 10 July. Representatives from central government organisations, institutions, employee unions and pensioner associations are expected to participate in the meeting to discuss salaries, allowances and pensions for millions of central government employees.
As the work of the 8th Pay Commission is underway to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and fitment factors for central government employees, the Commission is consulting with stakeholders to finalise recommendations on pay and allowances.
These meetings are part of the structured and comprehensive consultation process of the Commission which aims to collect inputs and feedback before formulating and deliberating recommendations on salary, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners. This is the preliminary policy consultation and discussion before final recommendations are made.
The Kolkata consultations follow the 8th CPC's consultations in Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The 8th Pay Commission meeting in Kolkata is expected to discuss issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and fitment factors for millions of central government employees and pensioners. The key issues likely to be discussed in the Kolkata meeting are:
Participating unions are expected to put forth their views on the revision of fitment factor, a key component in determining revised basic pay. Employee unions are demanding a higher fitment factor, with the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh seeking a multiplier of 4.0 while the National Council (JCM) Staff Side and the All India Defence Employees Federation are each demanding a fitment factor of 3.833. The current fitment factor under the 7th Central Pay Commission remains at 2.57.
Several employee unions are demanding a significant increase in the minimum basic pay, pushing for a hike between Rs 58,500 and Rs 69,000 per month. National Council (JCM) Staff Side has demanded the minimum wage to be raised to Rs 69,000 from the current Rs 18000. Participating unions are expected to seek an increase in the minimum basic pay as they claim that inflation has eroded the purchasing power, making a salary reset necessary. Unions are demanding a higher fitment factor to multiply and permanently raise the basic pay to match today's high cost of living.
Employee unions and representative bodies have long demanded an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) as a relief measure for employees facing high inflation. Several bodies like the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation have demanded a minimum 4 percent increase in each DA revision. Several employee federations and associations have demanded the government merge 50 percent of DA into basic pay. Unions are expected to press for an increase in dearness allowance in the Kolkata consultations.
Employee body unions are likely to raise the issue of the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Although the government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), several employee bodies continue to demand the restoration of OPS.
The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3rd November 2025 to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and the fitment factor. The Commission is currently in its consultation phase with stakeholders. The commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the commission's constitution. Based on this, the commission is expected to submit its recommendations by 2027.
After the report is submitted, it will be examined by the government, the proposals may be reviewed by a group of ministers after which it would be placed before the union cabinet for approval before it can be implemented and benefits distributed to beneficiaries. Experts suggest that this process might take an additional three to six months which may push the implementation of revised salaries and pensions to the latter half of 2027.
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