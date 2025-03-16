8th Pay Commission Update: Constables, Peons To Get Rs 62,062 And Rs 51,480 If Fitment Factor Is...; Check Salary Structure For Level-1 Employees

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: In a major announcement, the Central Government has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, paving the way for a significant salary hike for central government employees and pensioners. With over 1 crore beneficiaries, this move is set to impact millions across the country. The commission is expected to be constituted in 2025 and could come into effect from 2026.

As anticipation builds, employees, including peons, clerks, and constables, have already started calculating their potential salary revisions. The last revision under the 7th Pay Commission in 2016 had resulted in a substantial pay increase for government staff.

Apart from this, the experts predict that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners could increase by 2 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. If approved, this would be one of the lowest DA hikes in the past seven years, similar to July 2018, when DA rose from 7 per cent to 9 per cent. However, some analysts anticipate a higher hike between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, depending on inflation trends and economic factors.

How Much Will Salaries Increase?

The pay revision will be based on the Fitment Factor, a multiplier used to calculate new salaries. In 2016, the 7th Pay Commission had implemented a fitment factor of 2.57, raising the minimum salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

Now, a new proposal is currently under consideration to raise the fitment factor to 2.86. If implemented, the minimum basic salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480, while pensions may rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740, offering significant financial relief to government employees and retirees.

8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary Hikes Across Various Positions:

Government employees across various positions are likely to receive a significant salary hike under the 8th Pay Commission. Level-1 employees, such as peons and attendants, may see their salaries increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480. Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) could witness a rise from Rs 19,900 to Rs 56,914, while constables and skilled workers may get a boost from Rs 21,700 to Rs 62,062.

Adding further, the stenographers and junior clerks might earn Rs 72,930, up from Rs 25,500, and senior clerks and technical employees could see their salaries rise from Rs 29,200 to Rs 83,512, ensuring better financial security for government staff.

8th Pay Commission: Major Boost For Pensioners:

The 8th Pay Commission is also expected to bring relief to pensioners, with a proposed increase in the minimum pension from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740. If implemented, this will provide much-needed financial stability to retired employees.

Implementation Timeline And What’s Next?

The 8th Pay Commission is set to be formed in 2025, with a likely rollout from January 2026. The previous 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2014 and took effect in 2016.

What It Means for Central Government Employees And Pensioners

With the official announcement expected soon, government employees and pensioners are closely watching developments. If the proposed salary and pension hikes are approved, it will mark a significant financial boost, ensuring better economic stability and an improved standard of living for millions across India.