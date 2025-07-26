8th Pay Commission Update: Massive Salary Hike On Cards? All About Fitment Factor & How It Affects Your Salary

New Delhi: The central government has started discussions with key ministries and departments to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) which will revise the pay structure for around 50 lakh central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners. As the process unfolds, one term that’s drawing a lot of attention is the fitment factor. It is a crucial element in determining salary hikes.

What Is the Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a key number used to calculate your revised salary when a new Pay Commission is introduced. Simply put, it's a multiplier applied to your current basic pay to determine your new basic salary. The higher the fitment factor, the higher your salary increase.

For example, in the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which meant that an employee’s basic pay was multiplied by 2.57 to arrive at the revised amount.

If the 8th Pay Commission recommends a higher fitment factor, salaries could rise by 30 per cent to 34 per cent, according to early estimates reported by the TOI. While there’s no official confirmation yet on the new multiplier, even a slight upward revision is likely to have a major impact on take-home pay and pension payouts.

How Will It Affect Your Salary?

The impact of the fitment factor isn't limited to basic salary alone. It also influences other allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance. Employee unions are demanding that the fitment factor be raised to 2.86.

If the government accepts this proposal, the minimum basic salary could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480 — nearly a threefold increase. This would lead to a significant hike in the overall salary of employees. Pensioners would also benefit from this change.

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Be Implemented?

The 8th Pay Commission received approval in January 2025, but no official notification has been issued yet. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, recently informed the Lok Sabha that consultations are underway with all stakeholders regarding the formation of the commission.

The appointment of the Chairman and members will only take place after the official notification is released. He also stated that the commission’s recommendations will be implemented only after they are submitted and accepted by the government. It is expected that the new pay structure could come into effect from 1 January 2026.