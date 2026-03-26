8th Pay Commission update: Salary hike timeline revealed, Big changes in pay and pensions under review

New Delhi: The government has shared a fresh update on the 8th Pay Commission, offering clarity on its progress, timeline, and the scope of changes expected in salaries and pensions of central government employees.

The Ministry of Finance, in a reply to Parliament, confirmed that the process is underway, with key aspects like pay structure, allowances, and pension systems currently under review.

What the 8th Pay Commission Will Cover

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The commission has been tasked with examining multiple components of employee compensation, including:

Basic pay structure

Allowances and benefits

Pension framework

Its recommendations will impact lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across India.

Timeline: Report Expected Within 18 Months

The government has stated that the 8th Pay Commission will submit its report within 18 months of its formation. This follows the official notification issued in November 2025, when the commission was formally constituted along with the appointment of its chairperson and members.

This means the final recommendations are likely to come sometime in 2026–27.

Implementation Date Still Uncertain

While revised salaries are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, the actual rollout will depend on when the commission submits its report and when the government approves it.

In case of delays, employees may receive arrears retrospectively once the new pay structure is implemented.

Fiscal Impact Yet to Be Assessed

One of the key questions raised in Parliament was about the financial burden of implementing the 8th Pay Commission.

The Finance Ministry clarified that the fiscal impact on the Union Budget will only be determined after the recommendations are finalised and approved.

This is crucial, as previous pay commissions have had a significant impact on government expenditure.

Stakeholder Feedback Window Open

The commission is currently in its consultation phase and has invited inputs from stakeholders, including employees, pensioners, ministries, and experts.

Questionnaire deadline: March 31, 2026

Memorandum submission deadline: April 30, 2026

This step is aimed at making the process more inclusive and data-driven.

Commission Already Functional in Delhi

The 8th Pay Commission has started functioning from its office in New Delhi, with a three-member panel overseeing the review process.

The panel is responsible for studying pay structures and suggesting reforms aligned with current economic conditions and inflation trends.

Bottom Line

The 8th Pay Commission is now fully operational, but salary hikes and pension revisions are still some time away. With recommendations expected within 18 months and implementation dependent on government approval, employees may need to wait before seeing actual changes in their pay.