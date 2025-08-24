8th Pay Commission Update: Will Salaries Of Government Bank Employees Increase? Check Details

New Delhi: Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. It is set to be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, the process seems to be moving slowly. So far, no chairman or members have been appointed. This raises doubts about whether the commission will be ready on time. This has also sparked questions about who will be covered under the new pay structure particularly whether employees of government banks will be included. Let’s take a closer look.

Will salaries Of Government Bank Employees Increase?

The 8th Pay Commission applies to all Central Government employees, meaning once it’s implemented, salaries across various central departments will see a hike. Retired employees will also benefit from an increase in pensions.

However, bank employees are not included under the Pay Commission. According to ClearTax, their salaries are revised through separate agreements handled by the Indian Banks Association (IBA). Because of this, even employees of government-owned banks are not eligible for pay revisions under the Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission Notification Still Awaited

So far, the notification for the 8th Pay Commission has not been issued. The reason is that the government is still seeking suggestions from various ministries and states, and these inputs are still being received. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, stated that once all the necessary suggestions are received and the notification is issued, only then will the chairman and members of the commission be appointed.

The government has also assured that the notification will be released "at the appropriate time." Until then, millions of government employees and pensioners are waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.