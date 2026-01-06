8th Pay Commission: Vacancy For Post Of Principal Staff Officer Announced; Check Eligibility, Pay Scale, Other Details

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has issued a circular regarding the filling up of the post of Principal Staff Officer (PSO) in 8th Pay Commission on deputation basis.

"... it is also proposed to fill upto two (2) posts of PSOs within the total of the six(6) posts of PS/PPS/Sr.PPS/PSO in Eighth Central Pay Commission on deputation basis. These posts are to be staffed from the date of appointment in the Commission on deputation basis till the tenure of the Commission," said the circular.

8th Pay Commission: Eligibility conditions for the post of PS/PPS/Sr. PPS/PSO

Eligibility (a) (b) Officers under the Central Government, failing which officers from State Governments/Union Territories:

i) Holding analogous post on regular basis; or

i) with two years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Level 12 of Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/Department (for PSO); or.

with five years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Level 11 of Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/Department (for Sr. PPS); or

with five years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Level 10 of Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/Department (for PPS); or

with total six years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis on Level 8 and Level 10 of Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/Department (for PPS); or

with two/five years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Level 07 of Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/Department (for PS)

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree from a recognized University or its equivalent

8th Pay Commission: Pay Scale for the post of PS/PPS/Sr. PPS/PSO

1. Name of the Post: PSO/Sr.PPS/PPS/PS

2. No. of Posts: 06 including upto 02 posts of PSO

3. Classification General Central Services Group 'A/B' Gazetted Ministeria

4. Pay Scale: PSO- Level 13 of Pay Matrix/ Sr.PPS- Level 12 of Pay Matrix/ PPS- Level 11 of Pay Matrix/ PS- Level 8/10 of Pay Matrix

The appointments will be governed by the regular norms prescribed by DоРТ from time to time. It is requested to circulate this requirement among the relevant officials and personnel in the organizations.

This is an open-ended circular, meaning that applications will be considered on a continuous basis until all vacancies are filled. Therefore, it is requested to submit the duly filed/verified applications at the earliest.