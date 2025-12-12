8th Pay Commission: Why Is It Taking So Long To Implement The CPC? Decoded In 8 Quick Points
The 8th CPC is a high-level panel charged with examining and recommending revisions on how central government employees are compensated, specifically basic pay, allowances and pension benefits.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The 8th Pay Commission was announced on January 16, 2025.
Why is 8th CPC important for employees and pensioners?
When will the 8th CPC be implemented?
The 6th and 7th CPCs completed their findings in approximately 1.5 years and the government took another 3 to 9 months to implement the recommendations after Cabinet approval. The timeline for the 8th CPC is expected to follow the pattern of previous commissions.
Even after the report is submitted to the government, implementation will take time. Based on earlier patterns, it will take at least 6–8 months to review, revise and approve the report. This stretches the implementation date to late 2027 or early 2028.
Why is 8th CPC taking so long to implement?
The 8th Pay Commission must go through a multi-layered process that includes financial assessment, consultation, policy review and cabinet approval before it can be implemented and benefits distributed to beneficiaries.
Here's why the 8th CPC is taking so long to implement -- Decoded in 8 quick points
1. Commission set up
The government issues a notification, names its members and assigns them the mandate to study pay structures and recommend revisions.
2. ToR
The commission receives terms of reference (ToR) from the government which specify what it should examine, the timeframe and the benchmarks to apply.
3. Surveys
The commission surveys data such as staff numbers, wage levels, inflation rates, private-sector comparisons and pension liabilities.
4. Consultations
The commission conducts hearings and discussions with employee unions, pensioners, economists and experts.
5. Submission of final report
The commission submits its detailed recommendations on salary, pension and allowances of employees and pensioners.
6. Report study by committee
A high-level committee reviews the report, requests clarifications and suggests changes.
7. Government discussion
The government then determines which recommendations to approve or amend.
8. Government issues implementation orders
The government then issues implementation orders and the revised pay rules start rolling out.
