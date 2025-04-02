8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Panel Be Set Up This Month? Can Discussions On Terms of Reference Be Materialised In April?

New Delhi: About 36.57 lakh central government employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners are eagerly waiting to hear about the updates on formation of 8th Central Pay Commission which will benefit them financially. The proposed day of implementation is January 1, 2026.

8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Panel Be Set Up This Month (April)?

In February this year, Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil, had in an interview with TOI, had shared updates on formation of the 8th Pay Panel and also the expected economic ramifications.

He told TOI that setting up the 8th Pay Commission might occur in two months, perhaps by April. The draft terms of reference have been sent to the ministries of defense, home affairs, and DoPT for their opinions. The TOR will be framed after their opinions and recommendations are received, and the Cabinet's approval would then be requested, he added.

He clarified the timing when asked about the economic ramifications of the 8th Pay Commission in light of the implementation of the core wage hike. He told TOI that the pay commission will not have any financial effects in the upcoming fiscal year, 2025–2026.

Can Discussions On 8th Pay Commission Terms of Reference Be Materialised In April?

Though the central government has announced the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission, it has not announced the 8th Pay Commission's Terms of Reference. A few reports have surfaced in the media that an important meeting of the NC-JCM's Standing Committee is scheduled on April 23, that hints at discussion on 8th CPC's Terms of Reference. These are just initial speculations because nothing official has been announced regarding the meeting.

Under the chairpersonship of Secretary DOPT, a meeting of the staff side and other members of the Standing Committee of National Council-JCM was convened on February 10, 2025. The meeting was called to discuss the 8th CPC's Terms of Reference, which were forwarded by NC-JCM's staff side.

Meeting on Terms of Reference of 8th CPC

In the meeting, the staff side said that the Draft Terms of Reference forwarded by the Staff Side is fully justified, since it gives the "flexibility to the 8th CPC to consider the various issues pertaining to the Central Government employees and pensioners in common and the Specific issues of the two major ministries, viz. Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence", since several industrial employees are working in these two ministries in very risky conditions.

The staff side also emphasized the need for determining the minimum wage, considering the fact of the "legal responsibility of the grown up children to take care of their parents under the Maintenance And Welfare of Parents And Senior Citizen Act 2022" and hence the family units should be taken as five and not three units.

The staff side said, "Accordingly and also considering today's life requirement and nutrition level in which many items have to be added, so that the 8th CPC can recommend 'Decent And Dignified Living Wage’."

The staff side requested that before the constitution of the 8th CPC, a meeting of the Standing Committee and also the NC-JCM may be convened so that "all the pending issues can be discussed and resolved, which will reduce the burden of the 8″ CPC."

In response to the staff side's views, Secretary DOPT said that following the discussion, there is now greater clarity on the Terms of Reference that the staff side provided. She added that there will be more such meetings in the future.

When will the 8th CPC come into effect?

The government announced that the 8th Pay Commission will take effect on January 1, 2026. This means that the commission will be established well in advance, conduct its review, and submit its report. When approved by the government, the recommendations in the report will be put into effect on January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, on February 4, 2025, in response to questions in the Rajya Sabha concerning the Commission's constitution and its members' appointment date, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance said that the government has approved the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission. He added that the timeframe for submitting its report and the appointment date of its chairman and members would be decided in due course.