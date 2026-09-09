New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has made it mandatory for beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card. ESIC has said that this will ensure seamless and uninterrupted access to benefits under the social security scheme.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a post on X, said that Aadhaar authentication has been made mandatory for ESIC beneficiaries under Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
How to link Aadhaar with ESIC Pehchan Card?
Beneficiaries can seed their Aadhaar with their ESIC records through the official ESIC website.
Log into ESIC official website using your ID and password
Select the “Insured Persons and Beneficiaries” section
Choose “Aadhaar Seeding for IP” option
Find your name in the list and select the link to seed Aadhaar
ESIC beneficiaries are required to enter the Aadhaar number and complete the authentication process through a one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Once the request is submitted, a reference number is generated. The Aadhaar is linked to the ESIC records after the verification process is completed.
The ministry has advised beneficiaries to ensure that their mobile number registered with Aadhaar is active and accessible, as it is required for OTP-based authentication.
Who are covered under ESIC?
Eligible employees and families working in factories and establishments who are covered under ESIC scheme are entitled to social security and healthcare benefits. Employees earning up to Rs 21,000 per month are generally covered under ESIC, while the wage ceiling is Rs 25,000 per month for persons with disabilities, subject to applicable rules.
What are the establishments that attract coverage under ESI?
(i) Shops
(ii) Hotels or restaurants not having any manufacturing activity, but only engaged in 'sales'.
(iii) Cinemas including preview theatres;
(iv) Road Motor Transport Establishments;
(v) Newspaper establishments (that is not covered as factory under Sec.2(12));
(vi) Private Educational Institutions (those run by individuals, trustees, societies or other organizations and Medical Institutions (including Corporate, Joint Sector, trust, charitable, and private ownership hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathological labs).
In some states coverage is for 20 or more employees for wages. A few State Governments have not extended scheme to Medical & Educational Institutions.
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