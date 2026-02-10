Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015478https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/aadhaar-biometric-lock-guide-step-by-step-protection-against-biometric-authentication-fraud-3015478.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceAadhaar Biometric lock guide: Step-by-Step protection against biometric authentication fraud
AADHAAR

Aadhaar Biometric lock guide: Step-by-Step protection against biometric authentication fraud

 One useful but often overlooked security feature is the Aadhaar biometric lock, offered by UIDAI to help prevent misuse of fingerprint and iris information.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aadhaar Biometric lock guide: Step-by-Step protection against biometric authentication fraudFile Photo


New Delhi: As Aadhaar has become central to many financial and identity-related services in India — including bank accounts, PAN linking, EPF, subsidies, and investments — protecting biometric data is increasingly important. One useful but often overlooked security feature is the Aadhaar biometric lock, offered by UIDAI to help prevent misuse of fingerprint and iris information.

What is Aadhaar biometric locking?

The biometric lock feature allows Aadhaar holders to disable fingerprint and iris authentication linked to their Aadhaar number. Once enabled, any service that requires biometric verification cannot be completed unless the user unlocks the biometrics temporarily.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is particularly helpful in preventing fraud through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), where transactions like withdrawals can be done using only an Aadhaar number and fingerprint at micro-ATMs or banking correspondents. Locking biometrics adds an extra layer of control over such transactions.

Importantly, biometric locking does not affect digital financial services such as:

UPI transactions

Net banking

Debit or credit card payments

OTP-based Aadhaar verification

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics

Users can enable the biometric lock through the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar mobile app. The process typically involves entering the Aadhaar number, verifying with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number, and activating the lock option.

Once enabled, the lock remains active until the user decides to unlock it.

Temporary unlock option

If biometric authentication is needed for a specific service, users can temporarily unlock their biometrics using OTP verification. The system can automatically re-lock biometrics after a short period, reducing the chances of misuse.

Monitor Aadhaar usage

UIDAI also provides an authentication history feature, allowing users to check when and where Aadhaar verification was performed. Reviewing this periodically can help detect suspicious activity early.

Basic safety practices still matter

Along with biometric locking, users should follow basic Aadhaar safety practices:

Never share Aadhaar-related OTPs

Avoid giving Aadhaar photocopies unless required

Use masked Aadhaar for routine KYC

Overall, biometric locking is a preventive security step that can significantly reduce the risk of identity-linked financial fraud with minimal effort.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC