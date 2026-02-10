Aadhaar Biometric lock guide: Step-by-Step protection against biometric authentication fraud



New Delhi: As Aadhaar has become central to many financial and identity-related services in India — including bank accounts, PAN linking, EPF, subsidies, and investments — protecting biometric data is increasingly important. One useful but often overlooked security feature is the Aadhaar biometric lock, offered by UIDAI to help prevent misuse of fingerprint and iris information.

What is Aadhaar biometric locking?

The biometric lock feature allows Aadhaar holders to disable fingerprint and iris authentication linked to their Aadhaar number. Once enabled, any service that requires biometric verification cannot be completed unless the user unlocks the biometrics temporarily.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is particularly helpful in preventing fraud through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), where transactions like withdrawals can be done using only an Aadhaar number and fingerprint at micro-ATMs or banking correspondents. Locking biometrics adds an extra layer of control over such transactions.

Importantly, biometric locking does not affect digital financial services such as:

UPI transactions

Net banking

Debit or credit card payments

OTP-based Aadhaar verification

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics

Users can enable the biometric lock through the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar mobile app. The process typically involves entering the Aadhaar number, verifying with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number, and activating the lock option.

Once enabled, the lock remains active until the user decides to unlock it.

Temporary unlock option

If biometric authentication is needed for a specific service, users can temporarily unlock their biometrics using OTP verification. The system can automatically re-lock biometrics after a short period, reducing the chances of misuse.

Monitor Aadhaar usage

UIDAI also provides an authentication history feature, allowing users to check when and where Aadhaar verification was performed. Reviewing this periodically can help detect suspicious activity early.

Basic safety practices still matter

Along with biometric locking, users should follow basic Aadhaar safety practices:

Never share Aadhaar-related OTPs

Avoid giving Aadhaar photocopies unless required

Use masked Aadhaar for routine KYC

Overall, biometric locking is a preventive security step that can significantly reduce the risk of identity-linked financial fraud with minimal effort.