Aadhaar card address change online: A step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become a really crucial document in India for availing several benefits offered by the Indian government under different schemes. However, for availing many benefits, your address on the Aadhaar card needs to be updated.

If you relocated and want to update your address on your Aadhaar card then we have good news. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently allowed users to update their address online on the official portal.

In a tweet, UIDAI had said that the Aadhaar Card address can be updated online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at sup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. All you need to do is upload the required documents on the online portal to update your Aadhaar Card address.

Here’s how to change your Aadhaar card address online:

1. You need to log in to the official portal which is ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/.

2. Select the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar' button.

3. Login using your 12-digit Aadhaar card and Verify your details with a security code or captcha code.

4. You will then have to click the 'Send OTP' button. The OTP will arrive on the Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

5. Log in to the portal by entering the OTP.

6. Select the ‘Edit Address’ option.

7. Enter details of your new address.

8. After entering the details, you need to upload the address proof which has the new address.

9. Click the ‘Submit’ button, and your Aadhaar card address will be updated in no time.

