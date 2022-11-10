Aadhaar card BIG change: Update details of Aadhaar card in every 10 years, govt notifies amendment

New Delhi: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a notification stating that people who had got their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago should update their details. These regulations, as may be called the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 have come into effect from 09 November 2022. The ammendment says that people should update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once related to identity proof and address proof.

"Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as specified under Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation 10 hereinabove, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time," said the notification by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

It may be noted that UIDAI provides the facility of document update to the Aadhaar number holders with the prescribed fee, through which the Aadhaar number holder can update the Proof of Personal Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents in the Aadhaar data.

This facility can be accessed both online and offline. It can be availed online through My Aadhaar Portal ( https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ ) or residents can also visit any nearest Enrollment Center to avail the same.