Aadhaar Card For NRI Children: Documents Required And Process To Apply For Baal Aadhaar For NRI Kids

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers blue colour 'Baal Aadhaar' cards for children below the age of five years. Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details but they have to complete the mandatory verification process when they turn five.

Enrolment procedure for children below the age of 5 years for Resident Indian and NRI children

UIDAI Rules say that both resident Indian/NRI children seeking enrolment need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre along with Mother or Father or Legal guardian. They need to submit a request in requisite form along with valid supporting documents.

The enrolment operator shall capture the following informations during the course of enrolment:

For Resident Indian Child:

- Mandatory Demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address)

- Optional demographic information (mobile number and email)

- Details of Mother and/or Father or Legal Guardian (in case of HOF based enrolment) will be captured

- Both or One of the parents/ guardian has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form

- Biometric Information (Photo of child)

- Type of documents presented (Birth Certificate is mandatory for the child born after 01-10-2023) will be scanned.



For NRI Child:

- Mandatory Demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and email)

- Optional demographic information (mobile number )

- Details (Aadhaar number) of Mother and/or Father or Legal Guardian (in case of HOF based enrolment) is captured .

Both or One of the parents/ guardian has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form

- Biometric Information (Photo of child)

- Type of documents presented [valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI)]

Residential Status ( Resided in India for at least 182 days is not applicable for NRI)

After completing the enrolment the operator shall return all the documents along with an acknowledgement slip containing the applicable charges. New Enrolment is Free of charge.

List of valid supporting documents is available at UIDAI. You can visit the OFFCIAL UIDAI Site for getting the List of Supporting Documents: https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/List_of_Supporting_Document_for_Aadhaar_Enrolment_and_Update.pdf

How much time does it take to get Baal Aadhaar generated after the enrolment?

For child age-group (0-18 yrs) Normally up to 30 days from the date of enrolment.

and for Adults age 18+, normally up to 180 days from the date of enrolment. For enrolment/update request a verification may be conducted through concerned Authorities(State), before Aadhaar generation.