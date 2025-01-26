Aadhaar Card Loan: Personal loans offer the advantage of flexible repayment options and quick disbursement, making them an ideal choice for individuals needing immediate funds to manage unexpected expenses.

The Aadhaar card has become an essential document for all Indian citizens, required for opening a bank account, obtaining a PAN card, and securing employment in both the public and private sectors. As a verified proof of identity and address, the Aadhaar card simplifies the personal loan application process.

Many financial institutions and fintech platforms now offer personal loans through Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification, allowing quick access to funds for emergencies, education, or personal needs. This method ensures seamless disbursement directly to your bank account, with the Aadhaar card serving as a crucial verification tool for both identity and address.

For those needing a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh, using an Aadhaar card provides a hassle-free, low paperwork solution, offering quick financial assistance. Let's have a quick look on securing a Rs 10 lakh loan using your Aadhaar card.

Why Loan On Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card-based loans require no collateral, simplifying the documentation process by eliminating the need for multiple documents like income proof, address proof, and identity proof. This streamlined approach accelerates loan approvals and eliminates the need for manual intervention in the disbursement process, making it faster and more efficient.

Eligibility:

To apply, you will need a PAN card, bank account statements for the last 3 to 6 months, and proof of income if you are a salaried individual. For self-employed individuals, submitting Income Tax Return (ITR) documents is also required.

How To Apply For Loan Using Your Aadhaar Card

Step 1: Visit the lender’s website or download their mobile app to start the online application process.

Step 2: Check the eligibility criteria for the loan and use the lender’s eligibility calculator to confirm your qualification.

Step 3: Upload the required documents, including your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and income proofs, for verification.

Step 4: Ensure your Aadhaar card is linked to your mobile number to complete OTP-based authentication.

Step 5: Submit the application and wait for the lender to review and approve your documents.

Step 6: Once approved, the loan amount will be disbursed to your account, usually within 24 to 48 hours.