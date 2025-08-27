Aadhaar Card Update 2025: How to Change Address Online, Fees, Documents & Tracking

New Delhi: Your Aadhaar card isn’t just another ID, it’s a vital document linked to your bank accounts, mobile number, and access to government services. That’s why keeping the information on it, especially your address, accurate and up to date is so important. The good news? You don’t need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to update your address as it can be done quickly and easily online. According to UIDAI guidelines, it’s also recommended to update your Aadhaar at least once every 10 years to keep your details current.

How to Update Your Aadhaar Address Online

If you've recently moved or need to change your residential address, here's a quick and simple way to do it online through the myAadhaar portal:

Step 1: Go to the myAadhaar Portal

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Log In with Your Aadhaar

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. Then, verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Access the Update Section

Once logged in, go to your dashboard and select ‘Address Update’. Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’.

Step 4: Choose Address Update

From the list of available options, select ‘Address’. You’ll now see your existing address displayed.

Step 5: Enter Your New Address

Scroll down and fill in your updated address, including:

- New house/building number

- Street/locality

- Post office and PIN code

- Care Of (C/O) details, if applicable

Step 6: Upload Proof of Address

Choose a valid document from the dropdown list (like electricity bill, bank statement, etc.).

Upload a scanned copy in the required format.

Pay the Fee & Track Your Request

After reviewing all the details you've entered, you'll need to pay a small processing fee of Rs 50 (non-refundable). Once the payment is successful, you'll receive a Service Request Number (SRN) — make sure to note it down or save it, as you'll need it to track the status of your address update later.

To update your Aadhaar address, you’ll need to upload a valid and recent proof of address. UIDAI accepts a wide range of documents, including:

- Passport

- Voter ID card

- Bank passbook or statement

- Electricity or water bill

- Rental agreement

- Property tax receipt