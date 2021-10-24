Aadhaar Card Update: Change mobile number in simple steps, here’s how

New Delhi: Change Mobile Number in Aadhaar: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents required for availing of most of the financial services offered by state and private agencies. However, for availing services such as opening bank accounts, Demat accounts, and various other financial services remotely, cardholders need to verify their details with Aadhaar OTP verification.

However, if you don’t have access to the Aadhaar linked mobile number, you won’t be able to able to receive it. But the good news is that you change the number linked to your mobile number easily.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages the Aadhaar Card, provides an option for cardholders to change their mobile number easily. All they need to follow basic steps.

However, for changing the mobile number, cardholders need to visit their nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

First, you need to visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Center or Permanent Enrolment Centre to change the mobile number. After that, you need to need to contact the official responsible for updating details in the Aadhaar card.

The official will then ask you to pay the phone number changing fees, post which you will be subjected to biometric verification of the Aadhaar. You’ll be then asked to update the office with the new phone number. Also Read: LIC Plan: Get benefits worth Rs 1 crore by investing in Jeevan Shiromani Scheme, check details

Once you’re done with the complete process, your phone number will be updated in the Aadhaar database soon. Post the updation, you will be able to use the number for all OTP verifications based on the Aadhaar card. Also Read: Google, Facebook team up to take on Apple's consumer privacy agenda

Live TV

#mute