Aadhaar Card Update For Free: Deadline Extended Once Again; Check Required Documents And How To Update Online

Aadhaar Card Update Online For Free: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free updates of Aadhaar details to June 14, 2025, offering significant relief to Aadhaar holders nationwide. This extension allows individuals to update crucial information such as their address, mobile number, or other personal details at no cost through the myAadhaar portal.

Earlier, the Aadhaar card update for free is set to expire on December 14, 2024. However, the new deadline ensures ample time for users to make necessary changes online. It is important to note that this free service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal. Adding further, the updates made offline at Aadhaar centres will incur a fee starting June 15, 2025.

Aadhaar Card Update Fee

Once the free update period concludes, individuals will need to pay a fee of Rs 50 for document updates at Aadhaar centers.

Aadhaar Card Update Online For Free: Required Documents

To update your Aadhaar card, certain documents are required for verification. These include a Passport and Voter ID as identity proofs, a Ration Card and Domicile Certificate as address proofs, and a Bank Passbook for financial verification.

How To Update Aadhaar Online For Free?

Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.

Step 3: Enter the OTP, click ‘Login’, and select the ‘Document Update’ button.

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click ‘Next’.

Step 5: Verify your details, check the verification box, and click ‘Next’.

Step 6: Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address, click ‘Submit’, and track the update status using the Service Request Number (SRN) sent to your email.

How To Update Aadhaar Offline?

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website and download the Aadhaar enrolment form. Fill it out completely and accurately.

Step 2: Take the filled form along with necessary documents (proof of identity, address, etc.) to the nearest Aadhaar Sewa Kendra or authorized Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Step 3: At the enrolment centre, submit your biometric data, including fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph.

Step 4: After completing the process, you will be given an acknowledgement slip containing a unique URN. Use this to track the status of your Aadhaar enrolment or update.