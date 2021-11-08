Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change address, date of birth, other details online

New Delhi: The Aadhaar Card has become one of India's most vital identification documents. An Aadhar card, unlike its counterparts like the voter ID card, the PAN card, and others, serves several purposes.

It serves as proof of identity for an Indian citizen, containing information such as his or her date of birth, residence, and other personal information. Aadhar cards can also be linked to one's phone number, bank account, and other information in order to do numerous official tasks. Given the significance of Aadhar, it is vital for an individual to double-check that all of the information on the card is valid. If this is not the case, the individual must update them as quickly as feasible.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhaar card, which is a one-of-a-kind document. The card contains biometric credentials such as the person's fingerprints and iris, as well as standard identity document information such as name, date of birth, gender, and address.

Currently, the government allows a person to modify his or her demographic and biometric information.

Name, residence, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status, and consent to share information are among the demographic parameters. According to the UIDAI website, biometric information such as iris, fingerprints, and facial pictures can be changed.

Here's how to update Aadhaar Card name, address, gender, other details online

To update one's Aadhaar Card information online, one must first link his or her phone number to the website. If the phone number is correct, the process can be started by going to https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. According to the UIDAI website, "the Self-Service online mode allows address update to residents where the resident can immediately put the change request on the portal."

To complete the task, the individual must click on 'continue to update Aadhaar' on the portal. Here, one must enter his or her Aadhaar number and the OTP issued to his or her cell phone to access the portal. It is necessary to enter one's Aadhaar number. After that, the user must select the 'Send OTP' option, which will send a six-digit OTP to the registered mobile number. To continue, one must check Captcha after filling this out.

After that, the user must choose the ‘Update Demographics Data' option and then select the appropriate selections on the following screen. In this step, the user can select which Aadhaar card detail he or she wants to change. Once you've completed this, select the 'Proceed' option.

The necessary adjustments must be performed on this page. During this process, you can alter your name, email address, address gender, and other details. After you've filled in all of the necessary information, select the 'continue' option. To progress to the following page, the user must upload a soft copy of a supported Proof of Address (POA) document. On the UIDAI website, you can get a list of the supported POA papers. Voter ID, PAN number, birth certificate, power bills, and other documents can be used as POA.

The user must then select the submit option once all of this has been completed. After then, he or she can see a preview of the modifications that have been made. The user will receive an update request number (URN) from UIDAI, which will allow him or her to verify the status of the Aadhaar card updating procedure.