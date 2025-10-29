Advertisement
Aadhaar Card Update: Is Aadhaar A Proof Of Date Of Birth Or Citizenship? Govt Issues Clarification

A three-point clarification was issues regarding the properties and permissible usage of the Aadhaar number and related documents.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Ministry of Communications has issued a latest circular on clarification on the Properties and Usage of Aadhaar by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The three-point clarification was issues regarding the properties and permissible usage of the Aadhaar number and related documents.

UIDAI said that an Aadhaar number may be used for establishing the identity of the Aadhaar number holder subject to authentication or offline verification.

Further, Aadhaar number or the authentication thereof, is not a proof of citizenship or domicile in respect of Aadhaar number holder.

UIDAI also added that Aadhaar number is not a proof of date of birth and hence, must not be used for establishing the date of birth of the Aadhaar number holder conclusively.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

