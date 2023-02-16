Aadhaar Mitra: UIDAI Unveils AI-Chat Bot to Resolve Resident's Queries, Know how you can use it

New Delhi: The fever of ChatGPT is everywhere. The viral AI Bot has taken the internet by storm since the launch. Now the regulatory body of Aadhaar Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a ChatBot to help residents to resolve their queries related to Aadhaar card. The new feature is called ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ that will provide users text-based answers on their questions. It works on machine learning and artificial intelligence technology.

It is available on UIDAI’s Official website (www.uidai.gov.in) . This chatbot is trained to respond to the resident’s queries and aimed at improving the resident’s experience.

Chatbot also has additional features like locate Aadhaar Center, Check Aadhaar Enrolment/ Update status, Check PVC Card Order status, File a Complaint, Check Complaint Status, Locate Enrolment Center, Book an Appointment and Video Frame Integration. "Aadhaar Mitra" is available in both English and Hindi languages.

Why type of questions can it answer?

The chatbot also helps to locate a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Center by entering Pin Code. The resident can file a complaint and also check the status of the complaint using Aadhaar Mitra chatbot along with other useful features.