Aadhaar new rules 2026: Check full revised list of documents required for Aadhaar enrolment, updation

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has notified updated Aadhaar enrolment and update rules called the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026. The update revises the documentation required for Aadhaar enrolment and updates. These documents can be used as supporting evidence for proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.

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Here's a look at the main changes introduced by the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026.

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Expanded List of Documents for Aadhaar Enrolment

UIDAI has expanded the list of accepted documents that can be used for Aadhaar enrollment. The list includes:

e-Voter ID

e-Ration card

Utility bills

Pension payment orders

Marriage certificates

Divorce decrees

CGHS/ECHS/ESIC cards

Bank statements/passbooks

Educational certificates/marksheets

Insurance policies

Registered rent agreements

NREGA job cards

Prisoner ID documents

Shelter home certificates

UIDAI standard certificate formats issued by officials

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Lists of Acceptable Documents for Aadhaar Update

The following are the documents that can be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.

Passport

Ration card/ e-ration card

Voter ID/e-Voter ID

Driving licence

Birth certificate

Government-issued service ID cards

Pensioner photo ID, freedom fighter photo ID, pension payment order

Kisan photo passbook

NREGA/MGNREGA job card

CGHS/ECHS/ESIC/medi-claim card

Marriage certificate

Divorce certificate

ST/SC/OBC certificate

Marksheet/certificate issued by recognised Board of Education

Bank passbook/bank account statement/credit card

Post Office Savings Account Statement

Third gender/transgender identity card/certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019

Utility bill

Property tax receipt

Life or medical insurance policy

Prisoner Induction Document

Documents Acceptable Under Conditions

According to the Aadhaar issuing authority, any document mentioned in the list will be acceptable only if it meets the following conditions:

The documents are currently valid

The person in respect of whom such document is issued is entitled for the same

The information contained in the document is verifiable from the source

The authority issuing the document has not made any declaration that such a document is not proof of identity, address, date of birth or relationship for which such a document is presented.

Criteria for acceptability of the documents submitted to evidence identity, address, date of birth and relationship:

A document is accepted as proof of identity only if it contains at least the name and photograph of the individual. Documents submitted as proof of identity, address, date of birth and relationship should be issued in the name of the individual seeking an update.

The name of the individual as mentioned in the supporting document will be replicated as such in the individual’s Aadhaar. No additional information will be considered for inclusion in the name.

The name and date of birth of the individual across all the documents submitted must be uniform. A document is accepted as proof of relationship only if it contains at least the name of the individual and the name of the head of the family.

Aadhaar Special Provisions

Special provisions have been made for children of different age groups, transgender persons, persons living in shelter homes, prison inmates and children staying in child care institutions.

Aadhaar For Children

For enrolment of children below five years, Head of Family (HoF)-based enrolment has been made integral. A birth certificate will be considered a valid document while parents' or guardian's documentation has now been made mandatory. For children aging 5 to 18 years, UIDAI has encouraged HoF-based enrolment but in the absence of it document-based enrolment will also be allowed.

Aadhaar For Transgender Persons

A transgender identity card or certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, will be accepted for the Aadhaar update of a third gender or transgender person.

Aadhaar For Persons Living in Shelter Homes and Prison Inmates

The updated rules also include special documents for persons living in shelter homes and prison inmates. For prisoners it is the Prisoner Induction Document issued by the prison officer with a signature and seal. For persons with disabilities, it is a certificate as per the UIDAI prescribed format, jointly signed and stamped by the head of the shelter home registered under the RPwD Act, 2016 and the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO)/authorized officer of equivalent rank.

Aadhaar For Children Staying in Child Care Institution

For children staying in a child care institution, it is the certificate issued in the UIDAI Standard Certificate format by the District Child Protection Officer along with the order of placement of a child in a Child Care Institution in Form 18 of the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016 (as amended in 2022).