Aadhaar new rules 2026: Check full revised list of documents required for Aadhaar enrolment, updation
UIDAI has notified Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026. It has revised the list of accepted documents that can be used for Aadhaar enrollment and update.
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New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has notified updated Aadhaar enrolment and update rules called the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026. The update revises the documentation required for Aadhaar enrolment and updates. These documents can be used as supporting evidence for proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.
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Here's a look at the main changes introduced by the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026.
Expanded List of Documents for Aadhaar Enrolment
UIDAI has expanded the list of accepted documents that can be used for Aadhaar enrollment. The list includes:
e-Voter ID
e-Ration card
Utility bills
Pension payment orders
Marriage certificates
Divorce decrees
CGHS/ECHS/ESIC cards
Bank statements/passbooks
Educational certificates/marksheets
Insurance policies
Registered rent agreements
NREGA job cards
Prisoner ID documents
Shelter home certificates
UIDAI standard certificate formats issued by officials
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Lists of Acceptable Documents for Aadhaar Update
The following are the documents that can be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.
Passport
Ration card/ e-ration card
Voter ID/e-Voter ID
Driving licence
Birth certificate
Government-issued service ID cards
Pensioner photo ID, freedom fighter photo ID, pension payment order
Kisan photo passbook
NREGA/MGNREGA job card
CGHS/ECHS/ESIC/medi-claim card
Marriage certificate
Divorce certificate
ST/SC/OBC certificate
Marksheet/certificate issued by recognised Board of Education
Bank passbook/bank account statement/credit card
Post Office Savings Account Statement
Third gender/transgender identity card/certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019
Utility bill
Property tax receipt
Life or medical insurance policy
Prisoner Induction Document
Documents Acceptable Under Conditions
According to the Aadhaar issuing authority, any document mentioned in the list will be acceptable only if it meets the following conditions:
The documents are currently valid
The person in respect of whom such document is issued is entitled for the same
The information contained in the document is verifiable from the source
The authority issuing the document has not made any declaration that such a document is not proof of identity, address, date of birth or relationship for which such a document is presented.
Criteria for acceptability of the documents submitted to evidence identity, address, date of birth and relationship:
A document is accepted as proof of identity only if it contains at least the name and photograph of the individual. Documents submitted as proof of identity, address, date of birth and relationship should be issued in the name of the individual seeking an update.
The name of the individual as mentioned in the supporting document will be replicated as such in the individual’s Aadhaar. No additional information will be considered for inclusion in the name.
The name and date of birth of the individual across all the documents submitted must be uniform. A document is accepted as proof of relationship only if it contains at least the name of the individual and the name of the head of the family.
Aadhaar Special Provisions
Special provisions have been made for children of different age groups, transgender persons, persons living in shelter homes, prison inmates and children staying in child care institutions.
Aadhaar For Children
For enrolment of children below five years, Head of Family (HoF)-based enrolment has been made integral. A birth certificate will be considered a valid document while parents' or guardian's documentation has now been made mandatory. For children aging 5 to 18 years, UIDAI has encouraged HoF-based enrolment but in the absence of it document-based enrolment will also be allowed.
Aadhaar For Transgender Persons
A transgender identity card or certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, will be accepted for the Aadhaar update of a third gender or transgender person.
Aadhaar For Persons Living in Shelter Homes and Prison Inmates
The updated rules also include special documents for persons living in shelter homes and prison inmates. For prisoners it is the Prisoner Induction Document issued by the prison officer with a signature and seal. For persons with disabilities, it is a certificate as per the UIDAI prescribed format, jointly signed and stamped by the head of the shelter home registered under the RPwD Act, 2016 and the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO)/authorized officer of equivalent rank.
Aadhaar For Children Staying in Child Care Institution
For children staying in a child care institution, it is the certificate issued in the UIDAI Standard Certificate format by the District Child Protection Officer along with the order of placement of a child in a Child Care Institution in Form 18 of the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016 (as amended in 2022).
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