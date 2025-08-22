Aadhaar Not Mandatory For ESI Benefits, Says ESIC; New Schemes Announced to Expand Coverage

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has clarified that Aadhaar authentication is not mandatory for workers to avail themselves of benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Labour on August 18 confirmed that no beneficiary will be denied healthcare or cash benefits for not completing Aadhaar verification.

What is the ESI Scheme?

The ESI scheme covers organised sector employees earning up to Rs 21,000 per month, providing them and their families with:

Medical care

Maternity benefits

Income support during illness or job loss

Aadhaar Authentication – Optional, Not Compulsory

While ESIC is permitted to use Aadhaar-based verification to improve transparency, record-keeping, and delivery of benefits, the ministry emphasised that Aadhaar remains optional.

Beneficiaries unwilling or unable to use Aadhaar can submit other government-issued IDs such as a passport, PAN card, or driving licence. Additionally, ESIC must obtain explicit consent before conducting Aadhaar verification.

Why Aadhaar Linking Helps

According to the ministry, Aadhaar authentication can:

Reduce paperwork and multiple ID requirements

Speed up benefit delivery

Prevent duplication and leakages

Strengthen governance of the scheme

However, the assurance that services will not be withheld without Aadhaar addresses concerns of exclusion among vulnerable workers.

New Schemes to Widen Coverage

Alongside this clarification, ESIC announced two new initiatives:

SPREE 2025 (Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees):

Duration: July 1 to December 31, 2025

Aim: To bring unregistered employers and workers under ESI coverage.

Registration will be fully digital via ESIC and Shram Suvidha portals.

No retrospective contributions or inspections for the pre-registration period.

Amnesty Scheme 2025:

Duration: October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026

Purpose: A one-time dispute resolution window to help employers settle pending issues under the ESI Act, 1948, and reduce litigation.