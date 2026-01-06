Advertisement
AADHAAR PVC CARD

Aadhaar PVC Card Service Price Hiked From 1 January 2026: Know How Much You Need To Pay

The revised rate of Aadhaar PVC Card shall be applicable with effect from 1st January 2026 for all Aadhaar PVC Card orders placed through the myAadhaar portal or the mAadhaar mobile app.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aadhaar PVC Card Service Price Hiked From 1 January 2026: Know How Much You Need To Pay

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an Office Memorandum regarding the Revision of rate of Aadhaar PVC card service.

UIDAI has revised the rate of Aadhaar PVC Card service from Rs 50 to Rs 75 (including taxes). The revised rate shall be applicable with effect from 1st January 2026 for all Aadhaar PVC Card orders placed through the myAadhaar portal or the mAadhaar mobile app.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been providing Aadhaar Number Holders the facility to order Aadhaar PVC Cards through the myAadhaar portal and the mAadhaar mobile application. This service was introduced in the year 2020, and since its inception, a nominal charge of *50/- per PVC card (inclusive of all taxes and delivery charges) has been levied," said the OM.

UIDAI said over the years, the cost of materials, printing, secure delivery, and related logistics for Aadhaar PVC Card production and distribution has increased. 

"In view of the rising operational expenditure and with the objective of ensuring continued high-quality service delivery, the Authority has reviewed the existing fee structure," it added.

