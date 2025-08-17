Aadhaar Update Limits: How Often Can You Change Your Name, DoB, and Address? Check

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique ID issued by the Indian government that helps prove who you are when you need services like opening a bank account, applying for a passport, or getting a driving licence. You can update details like your name, date of birth, mobile number, or address if they change but there are limits on how many times you can make these updates. Let’s break it down in a simple way.

Name Update on Aadhaar

Aadhaar users can update their name up to two times. If a third change is needed, it’s only allowed in exceptional cases and requires approval from the regional UIDAI office.

You can update your name for reasons like minor spelling corrections (as long as it sounds the same), rearranging the order of names, expanding a short form to the full name, or changing your name after marriage.

The update costs Rs 50, and you’re allowed to change two details (like name and gender) in a single request for the same fee.

Date of Birth (DoB) Update on Aadhaar

You can update your date of birth on Aadhaar only once. If you need to make another change due to a genuine reason, there’s an exception process you can follow.

If the update request gets rejected, don’t worry — you can still request an exception.

For help, you can:

- Call UIDAI helpline at 1947, or

- Email at help@uidai.gov.in

While contacting UIDAI, make sure to mention your latest Update Request Number (URN) and provide your contact details.

Request for an ‘exception update’ to have your case reviewed.

Photograph Update on Aadhaar

Aadhaar users can update their photograph as many times as they wish—there's no restriction on the number of times this can be done. When you first apply for an Aadhaar card, submitting a photograph is mandatory. If you want to change your photo later, you’ll need to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre in person. It’s important to remember that biometric updates like photographs and fingerprints cannot be done online, so an in-person visit is required for any changes.

Updating Address on Aadhaar

You can update your address on Aadhaar as many times as needed—there’s no limit on how often you can make changes.

The UIDAI makes this process simple by offering an online Self-Service Update Portal at ssup.uidai.gov.in. Through this portal, you can easily update your address details from the comfort of your home, without needing to visit a centre.