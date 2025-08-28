Accident Insurance Cover Of Rs 2L, Overdraft Facility Of Up To Rs 10K For THESE Account Holders

New Delhi: More than 56 crore bank accounts have been opened under the flagship financial inclusion scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), in the last 11 years, with total deposits amounting to Rs 2.68 lakh crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Over 67 percent of the PMJDY accounts are located in rural or semi-urban areas, and 56 percent of Jan Dhan accounts were opened by women, government data has shown.

Each account comes with a free RuPay debit card, offering an accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, encouraging digital transactions and financial security. Account holders are also eligible for an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000, providing a safety net during emergencies.

The scheme has also issued 38 crore RuPay cards, playing a major role in increasing digital transactions to 22,198 crore in 2024-25.



Features of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts

-- There is no restriction of balances or amount of transactions in a fully KYC compliant PMJDY accounts. It is a BSBD account. The following free of cost facilities provided to PMJDY account holders:

The deposit of cash at bank branch as well as ATMs/CDMs.

Receipt/credit of money through any electronic channel or by means of deposit /collection of cheques drawn by Central/State Government agencies and departments.

No limit on number and value of deposits that can be made in a month.

Minimum of four free withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals at any ATM including Metro ATMs. Subsequent withdrawals may be charged by Banks.

Free RuPay debit card with inbuilt accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh.



Jan Dhan Yojana re-KYC

The govrnment has launched saturation campaign where at least one camp will be held in each of the 2.7 lakh GPs in the country where eligible persons can open PMJDY accounts, enrol under Jansuraksha schemes and also do their re-KYC and update nominations in their Bank accounts.

The saturation drive will continue till 30th September.