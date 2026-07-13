Add, update your email ID in Aadhaar directly through the Aadhaar App; no need to visit centre

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will now allowe people to add or update their email ID in Aadhaar directly through the Aadhaar App. This online process completely eliminates the need to visit an Aadhaar centre. The latest Aadhaar app has replaced the mAadhar app. Linking email with Aadhaar helps in receiving real-time email notifications whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is executed.
It enhances transparency and provides an additional layer of security by enabling Aadhaar number holders to stay informed about the use of their Aadhaar for any purpose.
"This is a free service via the Aadhaar App only, effective 1 July 2026 for a period of six months, making it easier than ever for residents to keep their Aadhaar information up to date. By removing the requirement for physical visits, the initiative underlines UIDAI's commitment to providing people friendly digital service as part of Digital India initiative towards a Viksit Bharat," said Ministry of Electronics & IT in a release.
UIDAI has now allowed people to add or update their email ID in Aadhaar directly through the Aadhaar App, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar centre.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 13, 2026
Download Aahdaar App today - https://t.co/xCUoUrvnRC #AadhaarApp #EmailUpdate #Aadhaar #Easeofliving pic.twitter.com/SUNiWlP89l
The new Aadhaar App is designed to improve ease of living. It allows Aadhaar card holders to avail multiple services including mobile number update, and address update easily directly from their smart phones.
So far, over 4 million people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App. At the same time, around one million people have used the App for updating their address, Ministry of Electronics & IT data has revealed.
The recently launched the Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity. The new Aadhaar App is available in both Android and Apple iOS platforms.
The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.
It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.
The app also includes advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.
It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.
A key feature of the app is selective credential sharing. Residents can share only the specific identity fields required for a particular use case through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.
This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by verifiers and only digitally signed verifiable credentials are shared, promoting data minimisation in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
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