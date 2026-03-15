Advance tax deadline today: Can you pay the final instalment on Sunday? Credit card rules explained

New Delhi: March 15 marks an important deadline for taxpayers across the country. It is the last date to pay the fourth and final instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2025–26. Individuals and businesses who are required to pay advance tax must clear most of their tax liability by today. Missing this deadline could lead to interest charges under the Income-tax Act, making it important for eligible taxpayers to settle their dues on time.

Advance tax means paying your income tax in instalments during the financial year, instead of paying the entire amount while filing the income tax return. It becomes applicable when a taxpayer’s total tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 in a financial year, after adjusting for tax already deducted at source (TDS).

Advance Tax Deadline: Why Timely Payment Is Important

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If a taxpayer fails to pay the required amount by the prescribed deadline, they may have to pay interest under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act. To avoid these additional charges, taxpayers are advised to complete the payment within the stipulated time.

With only a few hours left before the deadline, many people may be looking for quick and convenient ways to pay their advance tax. The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to make advance tax payments through several digital modes on its e-filing portal, making the process faster and more convenient for both individuals and businesses.

Who Is Required To Pay Advance Tax?

Advance tax is often linked with businesses and professionals, but it can also apply to salaried individuals in certain cases. If a taxpayer earns income from sources such as capital gains, rental income, or significant interest income that is not fully covered by TDS, they may also need to pay advance tax. In such situations, taxpayers are required to estimate their total tax liability and pay it in instalments during the financial year.

Is It Possible To Pay Advance Tax Using A Credit Card?

Many taxpayers wonder if they can use a credit card to pay their advance tax before the deadline. In addition to net banking and debit cards, the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal also allows taxpayers to pay advance tax using a credit card.

However, banks or payment gateways may charge a small convenience or processing fee for such transactions.

Some credit cards also offer milestone-based rewards or travel benefits linked to annual spending, and tax payments may count toward these limits. For instance, if a card offers benefits like complimentary flight tickets after reaching ₹3,00,000 in annual spending, income tax payments can also contribute to that total.

Using a credit card may also provide extra flexibility for high-value payments, especially for amounts above Rs 1 lakh, as it allows taxpayers to manage their cash flow until the card’s billing cycle.

As of early 2026, the Income Tax e-filing portal’s e-pay tax service supports tax payments through more than 30 authorised banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and HDFC Bank, among others.

Can Advance Tax Be Paid On A Sunday?

Since March 15 falls on a Sunday this year, some taxpayers may be unsure whether they can still make their advance tax payment on that day.

Advance tax is paid through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, which operates 24/7. This means taxpayers can easily complete the payment online even on Sundays or public holidays without any problem.

If online payment is not possible, taxpayers also have the option to generate a challan through the portal and pay the amount at a bank branch. The payment must then be completed within 15 days of challan generation or by March 31, whichever is earlier.