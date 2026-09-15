Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Advance Tax deadline today: Do you need to pay after TDS? Check who is liable

15 percent of the total liability had to be paid as the first instalment, the last date for which was June 15, 2026. However, those who failed to pay by the deadline can pay it now, along with 1 percent interest accrued for each month of delay.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Advance Tax deadline today: Do you need to pay after TDS? Check who is liable

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Advance Tax deadline today: Do you need to pay after TDS? Check who is liable
2
3
4
5