Advance Tax deadline today: Do you need to pay after TDS? Check who is liable

New Delhi: Today is the last day to pay the second instalment of the Advance Tax. Eligible taxpayers are required to pay 45 percent of their estimated annual tax liability by September 15.
15 percent of the total liability had to be paid as the first instalment, the last date for which was June 15, 2026. However, those who failed to pay by the deadline can pay it now, along with 1 percent interest accrued for each month of delay.
Unlike the taxes accumulated over the year to be paid at the time of filing the ITR, Advance Tax is paid as the income is earned. It is paid in instalments by any taxpayer whose net tax liability, after accounting for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS), is Rs 10,000 or more. The provisions relating to Advance Tax are covered under Sections 208 to 211 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and Sections 403 to 410 of the Income Tax Act, 2025.
Salaried employees may assume that since their employers deduct taxes from their salaries every month in the form of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), they are not liable to pay more taxes. However, any taxpayer, including salaried employees, freelancers, professionals, and businesses, whose tax liability after accounting for TDS and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) is more than Rs 10,000 is required to pay Advance Tax.
Some common sources that attract Advance Tax may include rental income, interest earned on savings accounts or FDs, freelance income, dividends, capital gains from shares or mutual funds, or income from any other form of investment.
First Instalment: June 15 - 15 percent of the Advance Tax
Second Instalment: September 15 - 45 percent of the Advance Tax after deducting the amount already paid
Third Instalment: December 15 - 75 percent after deducting taxes already paid
Fourth and final instalment: March 15 - The remaining amount of the total tax liability
The taxpayers first need to assess their total income to correctly calculate the total tax liability. Since the income may change annually, it is not safe to assume that the previous year's liability would continue in the present year. It may cause a shortfall in the required advance payment. Also, it is important to determine the applicable tax regime, as the deductions and exemptions available under the two tax regimes can differ and affect the calculation of taxable income and the resulting tax liability.
Under Section 234C (1961) and Section 425 (2025), failing to comply with the prescribed deadlines may attract interest of 1 percent for each month of delay. It means that even without a penalty, the interest accrued per month would keep adding to the outstanding tax due, requiring you to pay more than the actual tax liability.
However, if the taxpayer has paid 12 percent of the liability by June 15 or 36 percent of the liability by September 15, no interest would be charged on the remaining amount.
By the deadline of March, if the person has paid 90 percent of the total tax liability, no interest would be charged. However, if the total amount paid falls below that limit, interest of 1 percent on the unpaid amount under Section 234B (1961) or Section 424 (2025) would come into effect for each month until the outstanding dues are cleared.
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