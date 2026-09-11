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Advance tax: Know the second instalment deadline, interest and instalment details

As the deadline to pay the second instalment of Advance Tax is approaching, taxpayers still have the chance to pay their tax liability applicable till September 15. Income from business, profession, rent, dividends, freelance work, and capital gains needs to be estimated carefully to assess the total tax liability for a financial year.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Advance tax: Know the second instalment deadline, interest and instalment details

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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