Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903011https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/after-accepting-ratan-tata-s-will-mohini-mohan-dutta-to-get-rs-588-crore-inheritance-report-2903011.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RATAN TATA’S WILL

After Accepting Ratan Tata’s Will, Mohini Mohan Dutta To Get Rs 588 Crore Inheritance: Report

Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore residual estate includes foreign currency notes, bank deposits, and crystal pieces.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Accepting Ratan Tata’s Will, Mohini Mohan Dutta To Get Rs 588 Crore Inheritance: Report File Photo

New Delhi: Mohini Mohan Dutta, a former director at the Taj Hotels group and a close associate of Ratan Tata has reportedly agreed to the terms of Tata’s will, according to a report by the Times of India. Dutta with this development is set to inherit a significant portion of the estate. This will help speed up the legal process to obtain probate from the Bombay High Court.

Dutta to Get One-Third of Estate

The 77-year-old Dutta was among nearly two dozen beneficiaries of Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore estate who had earlier raised concerns about the value of their inheritance, according to TOI. Dutta, as per the will, will receive one-third of the residual estate while the remaining two-thirds will go to Tata’s half-sisters. Deanna and Shireen Jejeebhoy. The estate value mentioned excludes immovable properties and shares. The half-sisters are also the executors of the will.

Also Owns Rs 10 Cr Worth Shares in Tata Capital

Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore residual estate includes foreign currency notes, bank deposits, and crystal pieces, according to the Times of India. In addition to what he’s set to receive from the will, Mohini Mohan Dutta also holds 1.04 lakh shares in Tata Capital, valued at around Rs 10 crore. Notably, Tata Capital is expected to go public soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK