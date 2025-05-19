After Accepting Ratan Tata’s Will, Mohini Mohan Dutta To Get Rs 588 Crore Inheritance: Report

New Delhi: Mohini Mohan Dutta, a former director at the Taj Hotels group and a close associate of Ratan Tata has reportedly agreed to the terms of Tata’s will, according to a report by the Times of India. Dutta with this development is set to inherit a significant portion of the estate. This will help speed up the legal process to obtain probate from the Bombay High Court.

Dutta to Get One-Third of Estate

The 77-year-old Dutta was among nearly two dozen beneficiaries of Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore estate who had earlier raised concerns about the value of their inheritance, according to TOI. Dutta, as per the will, will receive one-third of the residual estate while the remaining two-thirds will go to Tata’s half-sisters. Deanna and Shireen Jejeebhoy. The estate value mentioned excludes immovable properties and shares. The half-sisters are also the executors of the will.

Also Owns Rs 10 Cr Worth Shares in Tata Capital

Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore residual estate includes foreign currency notes, bank deposits, and crystal pieces, according to the Times of India. In addition to what he’s set to receive from the will, Mohini Mohan Dutta also holds 1.04 lakh shares in Tata Capital, valued at around Rs 10 crore. Notably, Tata Capital is expected to go public soon.