After Financial Crisis Warning, Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Makes Big Prediction On Gold; Says Yellow Metal Will Reach...

New Delhi: Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again kicked up a fierce social media debate after the latter's prediction impending financial crisis and bullion market.

While on one side Kiyosaki warned that millions will be wiped out from the investors owing to Hyperinflation, he also predicted massive surge in gold and silver.

"THE END is HERE: WHAT if you threw a party and no one showed up? That is what happened yesterday. The Fed held an auction for US Bonds and no one showed up. So the Fed quietly bought $50 billion of its own fake money with fake money. The party is over. Hyperinflation is here. Millions, young and old to be wiped out financially," tweeted Robert Kiyosaki on microblogging site X.

However, he said there was a good news despite the existing market turmoil. The good news lies in gold and silver.

"Good news. Gold will go to $25,000. Silver to $70. Bitcoin to $500 k to $ 1 million. “The Big Print” the title of Larry Lepards latest book is on. Please read it. THE END I have been warning the world about is HERE. May GOd have mercy on our souls."

A couple of days ago, the bestselling author said, the crash he had forewarned of has already started. Kiyosaki has advised people to save their money in gold, silver, and Bitcoin and not ETFs to bail themselves out.

Kiyosaki pointed out that in 1998, Wall Street got together to bail out a hedge fund LTCM. In 2008, the central banks got together to bail out Wall Street. He further questioned about the impending disaster. “In 2025, my long-time friend Jim Rickards is asking: who is going to bail out the central banks?” he wrote.

Kiyosaki says that each crisis gets bigger "because they never solve the problem….a problem which started in 1971 when Nixon took the US Dollar off the gold standard. According to Jim Rickards the next crisis will be triggered by the collapse of $1.6 trillion in student loan debt," he said.

Kiyosaki says that he has been warning for years that "the best way to protect your self is not by saving fake fiat money. As I stated over 25-years ago, in Rich Dad Poor Dad, “The rich don’t work for money” and “Savers are losers.”

Kiyosaki advises people to bail themselves out. “You bail you and your family out by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin. No ETFs,” he said.

Kiyosaki concluded with a stark warning stating that the crash he warned about in 2012 has begun and people must know how to bail themselves out. He said, “The crash I warned about in Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2012 has begun." In this situation, he asks, "who will bail you out?"

"Please take care... bail yourself out... by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” he said.