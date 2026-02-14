Advertisement
WIPRO SALARY HIKE

After months of delay, Wipro announces salary hikes for employees

The salary revision had earlier been deferred from September, reflecting the cautious approach taken by many companies in the Indian IT sector amid uncertain global demand and geopolitical challenges.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro will begin implementing salary hikes for employees from March 1, 2026, ending a delay in increments that had been expected earlier. The decision was communicated internally to employees and is expected to bring relief to the company’s workforce.

While the company confirmed that all employees will receive the salary increase, the exact percentage of the hike has not been disclosed yet.

The move comes at a time when several IT firms have been careful about compensation decisions due to slower business growth and pressure on margins. For instance, some companies postponed appraisal cycles or implemented modest increments as they navigated market uncertainty.

Overall, Wipro’s decision to resume increments signals a gradual return to the normal appraisal cycle in the IT industry, even as companies continue to monitor global economic conditions and client spending trends.

